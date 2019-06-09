WATERLOO — Nominations are being sought for the 18th edition of the Courier’s 20 Under 40 Awards.
Twenty Under 40 winners exemplify the best of what is yet to come in the Cedar Valley. That’s why The Courier has been presenting 20 Under 40 Awards every year since 2002.
The 20 Under 40 Awards go to 20 young business leaders who are dedicated to giving of themselves for the betterment of the community as well as those closest to them.
The 20 Under 40 program reaches across the Cedar Valley to recognize leaders of the future who are establishing themselves as people of profound influence.
The deadline for nominations is July 12.
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly thereafter, a selection committee of representatives from the Cedar Valley business community will decide on the winners.
The recipients will be honored with feature stories about each winner in the November issue of the Cedar Valley Business Monthly.
They will be honored at an awards ceremony in November, and their stories will be published again in 20 consecutive weekday issues of The Courier over the Christmas holiday.
Nominees must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award: dedication and success in their vocation; a role model in their career; demonstrates leadership in their business/community; active community and volunteer participation.
Nominations may be submitted by mail to 20 Under 40, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704; by fax to 234-3297, ATTN: 20 Under 40 Nomination; or go to www.wcfcourier.com/20under40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.