Nomination deadline extended 8 Over 80

WATERLOO — With the coronavirus threat consuming much of everyone’s attention recently, The Courier has decided to extend the deadline for this year’s Eight Over 80 awards.
There will be a few changes to this year’s selection process due to the COVID-19 situation.
The deadline for nominations is now being moved to April 12. Hopefully, with people having more time at home, nominations will pick up. As our lives have been disrupted over the past weeks, some things have been put aside.
Once the eight winners are selected, the Courier this year will not be personally interviewing or photographing the winners. We will plan on the interviews being done by phone. We will ask the winners to submit pictures to us. This is all being done in an abundance of caution.
The awards luncheon scheduled in late June is still on for now, but that could change as we see how the pandemic goes in Iowa.
What is Eight over 80? Now in its 10th year, the event recognizes eight people over age 80 in the Cedar Valley who demonstrate leadership, contribute now and in the past to the betterment of the community, often behind the scenes, or who continue to be a success in their vocation or have been a role model/mentor to others.
We ask nominators to fill out a form we have provided in the paper or online, wcfcourier.com.
Please go into detail to tell us why a nominee is an excellent choice to be honored. Generally, the more complete the nomination the better the chances of being selected. Nominators may go beyond the space allowed on our form to tell us the story of the nominee.
A committee of community leaders will read the nominations and make the selections.
The deadline for nominations is now April 12. Nominations can be mailed to Eight Over 80, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704 or submitted via fax to 234-3297. Submissions can be made online as well beginning today at www.WCF Courier.com/8over80.
