History is shaped by ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. Some of the most powerful stories in history have come from those who have served in the United States armed forces. The Courier’s Stories of Honor project aims to tell the stories of Cedar Valley veterans who found themselves in extraordinary circumstances while serving.
Stories of Honor aims to recognize, with respect and gratitude, the service, bravery and sacrifice of 10 Cedar Valley heroes who have served our country. We’re looking for specific stories of service, courage and honor. Tell us your story. Nominate yourself or a loved one for the Stories of Honor project.
“You may have a story of one incident that occurred during your military service. You may have a story that you’ve told many times over, but never to a wider audience. You may have a story that needs to be heard. We want to hear it and share it. It doesn’t necessarily have to be heroic, but it may be touching, meaningful or important to how an incident or military action turned out,” said Editor Nancy Newhoff.
Veterans from all military branches are eligible for nomination. Select stories of 10 veterans will be published in the Courier and on wcfcourier.com in September. Those honorees will be recognized at a Night of Honor in September at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
Stories of Honor nominations of Cedar Valley veterans are being accepted through May 24 at wcfcourier.com/StoriesofHonor.
