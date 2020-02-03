Nominate a nurse for a Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses honor

WATERLOO — Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. For the second year, The Courier will honor 10 Cedar Valley nurses who exemplify those traits.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses awards. This annual award recognizes Cedar Valley nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.

Join The Courier in celebrating nurses by nominating a Cedar Valley nurse who has made a difference in the lives of their patients. Nominations can be made at www.wcfcourier.com/nurses through Feb. 23. Nominators should upload a photo of a deserving nurse and provide a brief description or story about why they deserve to be recognized.

An independent panel of judges will select nine extraordinary nursing professionals, and one Reader’s Choice winner will voted on by readers at www.wcfcourier.com/nurses. Voting begins at noon Feb. 24 and ends March 3.

The impact of nurses cannot be overstated. They are the front line of health care, providing specialized skill and comfort to every patient who crosses their path.