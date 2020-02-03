You are the owner of this article.
Nominate a nurse for a Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses honor
Nominate a nurse for a Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses honor

Top 10 Nurses logo

WATERLOO — Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. For the second year, The Courier will honor 10 Cedar Valley nurses who exemplify those traits.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses awards. This annual award recognizes Cedar Valley nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.

Join The Courier in celebrating nurses by nominating a Cedar Valley nurse who has made a difference in the lives of their patients. Nominations can be made at www.wcfcourier.com/nurses through Feb. 23. Nominators should upload a photo of a deserving nurse and provide a brief description or story about why they deserve to be recognized.

An independent panel of judges will select nine extraordinary nursing professionals, and one Reader’s Choice winner will voted on by readers at www.wcfcourier.com/nurses. Voting begins at noon Feb. 24 and ends March 3.

The impact of nurses cannot be overstated. They are the front line of health care, providing specialized skill and comfort to every patient who crosses their path.

Last year’s winners came from every corner of the nursing field, from licensed practical nurses and registered nurses to nurse practitioners, representing local hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more.

Again this year, the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses will be honored at a May 5 luncheon at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. They’ll also be profiled in a special publication in the Sunday, May 3, Courier.

MercyOne is this year’s presenting sponsor.

The 2019 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses

