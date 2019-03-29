CEDAR FALLS -- In a continued effort to bring awareness to the critical need for quality learning experiences and child care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the UNI Early Childhood Division is partnering with Cedar Valley's Promise, the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children, and Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa to bring the film documentary "No Small Matters" to the UNI campus.
UNI education, social work, business, and family services students, as well as community members across the Cedar Valley, are invited to the showing of "No Small Matters" on Monday, April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Budke Auditorium (Room 220) in Schindler Education Center on the UNI campus.
This documentary is part of a national engagement campaign to share the message for the critical need for quality early care and education for all children. This crucial message impacts not only those directly in the early childhood field, but has significant implications on America’s social and economic future.
The goal of this campaign is to educate communities across America on the role each individual plays in assuring our youngest citizens are cared for in high quality early care settings.
To learn more about this documentary, visit https://www.nosmallmatter.com/about-the-film/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.