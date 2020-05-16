No reports of rare condition affecting Iowa children

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Iowa parents breathed a sigh of relief Friday when state officials said they have not received any reports of a rare but potentially deadly condition linked to COVID-19 in children being present in Iowa.

Cases of the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome have been reported in at least 19 states, including Illinois and Missouri, and Washington, D.C. At least three children 18 and younger have died from MIS-C, which causes prolonged fever, skin rash, stomach pain and swollen lymph nodes in the neck similar to what doctors identify as Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

The illness prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a health alert to physicians this week after doctors expressed concerns the mysterious condition may be linked to the novel coronavirus, which initially appeared to be more of a threat to older people or those with underlying serious medical conditions.

“We are not aware at this particular point in time of any cases of the inflammatory condition in children,” Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Friday during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily COVID-19 news briefing at the state’s emergency operations center.