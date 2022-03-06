No one injured as plane slides off Waterloo Regional Airport runway Saturday night

WATERLOO — A plane slid off the end of a runway Saturday night at the Waterloo Regional Airport, but none of the 88 passengers were injured.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. while a storm system that included heavy rain was passing through the Cedar Valley, which slowed down efforts to rescue the passengers stranded on the 737 aircraft.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said 10 firefighters in four units responded to the incident over three hours.

"It had landed and it continued and slid off of runway 36," he said of the aircraft. "It was probably 500 to 1,000 fet off the runway, so off the pavement.

"The plane stayed in an upright position and there was no fire," he added, which was the "best outcome" for the situation.

According to the airport's website, 18/36 is its shorter, secondary runway 6,003 feet long and 150 fee wide.

Regarding the storm, Petersen said, "I'm sure it played a role" in the incident. "I can't say it caused it." However, "weather and the condition of the ground played a factor for us."

He noted that the ground was saturated from torrential rains, which hampered efforts to quickly rescue passengers. Firefighters used airport maintenance roads to reach the airplane.

"We had to work with airport maintenance to transport a portable stairwell to the crash site," said Petersen. Once people got off the plane, they were loaded onto school buses and driven to the terminal.

Officials contacted school bus operators to get the vehicles. One was a Cedar Falls Community Schools' bus and the other was a Durham Student Services bus, which provides transportation for Waterloo Community Schools.

"Once they got to the terminal, I'm not sure what accomodations were made," Petersen said. Details were limited on the airplane and its flight, which he said originated in Madison, Wis.

