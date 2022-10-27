No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

Associated Press
DES MOINES — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.
The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.
The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.
The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
PHOTOS: Roast and Ride: Sen. Joni Ernst takes fundraiser on the road
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa gets on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson dealership in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speak to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday.
Supporters stand and applaud during an ovation for former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa , left, hugs former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa leads the ruck march portion of her annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
U.S. Congressional candidate Zach Nunn, left, joins the state with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, center, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
