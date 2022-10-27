 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

  • Updated
A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday. No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.  

DES MOINES — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

