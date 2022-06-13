No one fights alone: Relay for Life honors cancer survivor Angela Payne and husband/caregiver Craig

CEDAR FALLS — Angela and Craig Payne will serve as honorary cancer survivor and caregiver at Friday’s annual Black Hawk County Relay for Life.

From 4 to 10 p.m., teams will walk around a track lined with luminaria bags at Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road. There will be a silent auction, live music, food and activities.

This is the largest volunteer-based fundraising effort and cancer walk in the nation, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. It was created to honor survivors, remember those who have been lost and take action in the fight against cancer.

Angela Payne, 40, is an ovarian cancer survivor. Last year, she and her husband and their son, Lucas, celebrated her 10-year cancer-free anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Fla.

“We’re humbled,” said Angela. “Everyone’s stories are so different. Everyone’s journey through cancer is different. We first participated in Relay for Life in 2012 with Team Payne, and we loved the community we found there. We’ve participated every year since then. Part of the cancer fight is showing up for other people.”

Angela didn’t fight alone. Her husband was at her side throughout her battles, and she’s happy he is being honored for his care and compassion.

She was 28 when she was diagnosed in April 2011.

“I didn’t have any noticeable symptoms,” Angela recalled. It wasn’t until Craig gave her a hug that she felt something in her abdomen. Instinctively she knew something was wrong. After a series of exams, tests, an ultrasound and CT scan, a mass was discovered in an ovary.

A month later, Angela turned 29 and underwent a six-hour surgery in Iowa City to remove a football-sized tumor and her left ovary. It was stage 1, grade 1 endometrioid adenocarcinoma (an ovarian cancer). “The tumor was so large that it was squeezing my other organs and collapsed my bladder,” she said. Her surgeon chose to leave her right ovary and uterus because of her age and desire to conceive children. She also underwent a series of three intensive and lengthy chemotherapy treatments.

An outpouring of love and support from family, friends and their faith community, Prairie Lakes Church, lifted her spirits. They provided meals, sent texts, flowers and cards, popped in for visits and offered prayers. But it was Craig’s devotion, love and cheerleading that gave her strength on her cancer journey. The Ohio natives had been married just 4 ½ years when she received her diagnosis.

“It made me a better husband,” said Craig, an engineer at John Deere. “Seeing what she was going through made me more patient.”

When she cut her hair short in anticipation of losing it all during chemotherapy, Craig shaved his head too. Friends followed suit to show their solidarity. He had bracelets made for everyone with the phrase, “No one fights alone.”

Their faith in God has been their bedrock. “I never asked ‘why me.’ We felt like God was writing us a love letter, making us stronger and giving us ‘peace that passes all understanding.’ It brought is closer to each other and closer to God,” Angela explained.

They tried to conceive a child, but suffered a miscarriage. They considered in vitro fertilization as an option and consulted a reproductive endocrinologist, but ultimately chose to adopt a child. “We continued to pray and surrender to God. Adoption has always been in my heart. My grandparents fostered children, and my uncle was adopted. In 2014, we adopted Lucas. We’re the lucky ones — he’s so awesome and brings such joy to our lives,” Angela said.

A stay-at-home mom, Angela previously worked at Prairie Lakes Church. Now Angela and Craig hope to grow their family with a second adoption. On July 7, Angela will celebrate her 11th cancer-free anniversary.

Angela is looking forward to making the survivor-and-caregiver lap at Relay for Life on Friday. “And to see the luminarias dedicated in honor of someone, in memory of someone, that is very humbling. So much was unknown when we started our cancer journey, but honestly, I felt loved and cared for on our path.”

