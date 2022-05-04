'No Mow May' observed in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls City Council will not enforce the city’s maximum 8-inch weed and grass height nuisance ordinance in May. The goal of "No Mow May" is to provide bees, butterflies,and other pollinators with vital spring foraging opportunities.

This is a voluntary environmental initiative and residents do not have to participate. Although residents are not required to mow in May, they will need to mow again starting June 1. Do not discharge grass into streets, storm sewers, trails or municipal sidewalks.

Due to safety concerns, and the need to keep grass cut near roads and trails, city staff will continue to mow grass as normal. Staff also maintains several acres of pollinator prairie that is not mowed.

