CEDAR FALLS — “Grow trees, grow,” whispered excited children as they planted along Lone Tree Road on Thursday.
About 400 students and 90 volunteers planted 100 trees.
The North Cedar Neighborhood Association, city of Cedar Falls and Trees Forever Organization worked together with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to get the students out with volunteers.
“The whole plan started with a conversation I had with Cedar Falls Public Works Director Mark Rippinger last October,” said Jim Newcomb, North Cedar Natural Resource Project chairman and member of Trees Forever. “We talked about doing a planting.”
The DNR has a program called Trees for Kids that allowed all students from Holmes and Peet junior high schools and 100 fifth- and sixth-graders at North Cedar Schools to plant trees in teams of five with an adult supervising each group.
“Trees for Kids program is a thing that encourages young people to get involved with planting trees and caring for trees,” Newcomb said. “The North Cedar Neighborhood Association was the root that got it all going.”
Sue Green helped coordinate the program with the schools. She retired from teaching last year and knew the science teachers at both junior high schools.
“It made it real easy to make the connections,” Green said. “The goal was to get as many students as possible.”
The first round of tree planting was at 9:30 a.m. with 250 students, with more coming around 12:30 p.m.
“They (the students) each have a job to do,” Newcomb said. “It’s a program that the school got behind. It’s a lot of fun.”
There were 10 different species of trees planted, including skyline honeylocust, hackberry, Kentucky coffeetree, green mountain maple, London planetree, ironwood, glenleven linden, American hop hornbean, swamp white oak and accolade elm.
“This whole project is to protect that pavement. These are all canopy trees — they’ll reach 70 to 80 feet in height,” Newcomb said. “The benefits of trees go far beyond the way they look.”
Newcomb wants the new trees to provide a welcoming boulevard into the city.
The trees came from Jordan’s Nursery, and Trees Forever helped provide some of the equipment to put the trees in the ground.
Patty Reisinger with Trees Forever was in charge of one of the groups of students planting a London planetree.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Reisinger said.
With the emerald ash borer ravaging the population of ash trees, the 100 trees being planted will add to the health of the plant canopy, Reisinger said.
Reisinger encourages other towns to plant more trees.
“We’re losing so many trees because of the emerald ash borer. It’s in over half the counties in Iowa,” Reisinger said.
Funding for the project came from Cedar Falls, Black Hawk Green Scene, Cedar Falls Lions Club and Cedar Falls Eagles Club. The project cost about $10,000.
“Anything that we do in the neighborhood is all done through grants and donations,” Newcomb said.
Once the trees are in the ground the maintenance will be the responsibility of the city of Cedar Falls.
“The kids have smiles on their faces. They’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” Green said.
