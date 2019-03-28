Try 3 months for $3
032719ho-semi-fire

Highway 218 near Nashua was closed temporarily Wednesday evening while crews battled a semi-tractor trailer fire.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF

NASHUA -- There were no injuries in a large semi-tractor trailer fire the temporarily closed Highway 218 in Floyd County Wednesday evening.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Nashua Fire Department responded to the semi fire north of Nashua on the Avenue of Saints and Midway Road.

Deputies said it's believed a brake drum overheated causing the fire that then spread into the ditch. While there were no injuries, the truck sustained extensive damage. The roadway was temporarily shut down so crews could extinguish the fire.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments