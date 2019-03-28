NASHUA -- There were no injuries in a large semi-tractor trailer fire the temporarily closed Highway 218 in Floyd County Wednesday evening.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Nashua Fire Department responded to the semi fire north of Nashua on the Avenue of Saints and Midway Road.
Deputies said it's believed a brake drum overheated causing the fire that then spread into the ditch. While there were no injuries, the truck sustained extensive damage. The roadway was temporarily shut down so crews could extinguish the fire.
