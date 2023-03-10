WATERLOO --- A fire that damaged a Waterloo apartment Friday morning apparently started with an unattended candle, according to fire officials.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were sent to Crossroads Square Senior Housing, 1820 E. Ridgeway Ave., around 6:30 a.m. and found smoke in the east wing of the building.

Part of the building was being evacuated.

Firefighters tracked the blaze to a bathroom in a first-floor apartment and had the flames out within minutes. Damage was limited to the apartment where it started, and other residents weren’t displaced.

No injuries were reported.

