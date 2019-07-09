WAVERLY – A Cedar Falls man escaped injury in a railroad crash on Monday.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Sorensen, 74, was traveling west on 240th Street around 11:30 a.m. when his Chevrolet Traverse collided with a Harsco track stabilizer, which was being operated at the crossing in the 1200 block.
The stabilizer driver, 56-year-old Henry Ramey of Huntington, W.V., wasn’t injured.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputies said Sorensen’s view of the rail line was blocked by vegetation. He saw the equipment but wasn’t able to stop in time, according to deputies.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.