A Cedar Falls man escaped injury when his vehicle collided with a track stabilizer on 240th Street in rural Waverly on Monday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF

WAVERLY – A Cedar Falls man escaped injury in a railroad crash on Monday.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Sorensen, 74, was traveling west on 240th Street around 11:30 a.m. when his Chevrolet Traverse collided with a Harsco track stabilizer, which was being operated at the crossing in the 1200 block.

The stabilizer driver, 56-year-old Henry Ramey of Huntington, W.V., wasn’t injured.

Deputies said Sorensen’s view of the rail line was blocked by vegetation. He saw the equipment but wasn’t able to stop in time, according to deputies.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

