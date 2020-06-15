No Honor Flights planned for 2020

WATERLOO -- Officials associated with Cedar Valley Honor Flights have suspended all 2020 flights due to the pandemic.
The suspension of the flights is following the recommendation of the National Honor Flight Board.
Honor Flights allow veterans to fly from the Waterloo Regional Airport to visit military memorials in Washington, D.C. Another flight was originally scheuled in September.
Earlier, officials with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights postponed the May trip due to the pandemic.
The national Board has extended the suspension of all Honor Flight travel through the remainder of calendar year 2020.
