WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection that day. Residents with a Monday collection day should place their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday for pickup. Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

