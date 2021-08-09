No foul play suspected in body found in George Wyth Lake

WATERLOO – A man who was missing overnight in George Wyth State Park has been found dead.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities said he is a 39-year-old Iowa man.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined, but foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be conducted.

According to police, the man had been at the park with a woman. She went to the bathroom, and when she emerged he was gone. She called to report him missing around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Police and firefighters searched the area Sunday night and returned Monday morning.

A kayaker found the body in George Wyth Lake about 10 feet from the north shore, according to fire officials.

