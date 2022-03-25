 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No fish fry at Gilbertville tonight

GILBERTVILLE -- There is no fish fry tonight at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilberville. Incorrect information was published in the Sunday March 20 Courier.

Fish fries are concluded for the year.

