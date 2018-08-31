Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Monday in Cedar Falls for the Labor Day holiday. There will be no yard waste pickup or drop off on this date. There will be no makeup date. Yard waste pickup will resume Sept. 10.

The Transfer Station/Recycling Center also will be closed. The site will be open for business Tuesday. Small quantities of yard waste can be brought to the Transfer Station on Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

