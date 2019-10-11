CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will host a Second Sunday “Music on Main” concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The featured musicians, the Nitpickers, will present classic country and pop music. A freewill offering will be received for the musicians.
The event is open to the public.
