The Nitpickers

CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will host a Second Sunday “Music on Main” concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The featured musicians, the Nitpickers, will present classic country and pop music. A freewill offering will be received for the musicians.

The event is open to the public.

