Nine-year-old Jojo raising funds to pay for his service dog

“He can also tell you everything about dinosaurs,” Lawin said.

Jojo has been diagnosed with severe ADHD, severe anxiety, sensory disorder and oppositional defiant disorder. He is a patient at the University of Iowa Centers for Disease and Disabilities in Iowa City, where he was told last year he had autism. But with an ongoing pandemic and a backlog of appointments, Jojo has not yet had his follow-up appointment to receive an official diagnosis.

When Jojo gets upset, he explodes, Lawin said, and becomes nonverbal. Going out in public can often be overstimulating for him.

Lawin works at Test Iowa and an area nursing home, and also takes care of her four-year-old daughter.

“It’s challenging, but we make it work. My mom is a huge helper. She helps keep me sane and helps with the kids,” she said.

Last year, Lawin asked one of Jojo’s therapists if there was anything else they could do. He was still struggling with three therapy classes per week and an individualized education plan at school.

The counselor suggested a service dog.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m going to be honest, I can’t afford it,” she told Jojo.