Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Iowa, including 1st in Winneshiek County

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state has nine new positive cases of COVID-19, including the first one in Winneshiek County.

Three of the nine new cases are residents of Johnson County, two live in Polk County, two live in Dallas County and there was one each in Washington and Winneshiek counties, according to a release fromt he governor's office Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m.

In the release, Reynolds' office announced she would hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

No information was given about the nine cases except where each resident lived. Information about age ranges, recent travel and patient conditions, given out in the early days of the novel coronavirus hitting Iowa, will now be restricted, according to the IDPH.

The cases bring Iowa's total number of positive cases to 38, but criteria for testing remains strict and based on recent travel and close contact with other positive cases, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Those with questions about COVID-19 were asked to call a new public hotline dealing with the matter. That number is 1-800-244-7431.

