Nine gardens featured on annual Grout Museum District garden tour

WATERLOO — Whether drenched in sun or tucked beneath the shade of a gnarled redbud tree, Sandy and Dennis Hendrickson have spent decades transforming their Cedar Falls property into a gardener’s paradise.

Balloon flowers, daisies, Asiatic and Oriental lilies, sweet rocket, giant fleece flower, hostas, peonies, roses and clematis are a few of the plants and vines that thrive in their yard at 2118 Rownd St. Brick and stone pathways, garden sculptures, birdbaths and a Buddha add more visual interest.

“We’ve been gardening here for 35 years, although we’ve lived here 49 years. We started with gardens on the north and south sides of the house, then 15 years ago, we bought the lot to our east, and I started more gardens,” said Sandy.

The Hendrickson’s garden is one of nine featured on the annual Grout Museum Garden Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. June 18. Other gardens on the tour include Mary and David Kabel, 2406 Sunset Blvd., Cedar Falls; and in Waterloo, Allaire and Warren George, 448 Loma St.; Marlys Elaine Matthews, 612 Home Park Blvd.; Ginny and Randy Platte, 3042 North Elk Run Road; Kathy and Mark Linda, 1151 Independence Ave.; and three gardens on Leland Avenue, Mary Potter, 113 and 207 Leland Ave.; and Linda Havertape, 203 Leland Ave.

Tickets are $12 each; children 12 and under are free. Registration is required at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org. Proceeds will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the district’s historic houses.

“Our garden is a garden in transition,” said Kathy Linda. “We are moving to natural pollinators” to support insects, birds and animals native to Iowa. About four years ago, the couple began replacing lawns with gardens. Naturalistic plantings include native anemones, red clover and Virginia creeper intermingling with heucheras and hostas, as well as woodland plants from Mark’s family farm near Riceville.

Both Kathy and Mark enjoy puttering in the garden, but Mark’s projects include such engineering feats as building a self-watering tomato container system. The result is deeply rooted, productive plants. “I like to can tomatoes,” he said.

The Kabel garden is characterized by a changing landscape with the goal of blending the wooded surroundings and enhancing their house. The sculpted lawn slopes to a natural dry-run creek, and the driveway is formed of permeable pavers recommended by Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The Platte garden was designated “The Prettiest Farm in Iowa” by Our Iowa magazine, and includes petunias and begonias and more than 1,800 impatiens started from seeds potted in more than 350 planters. There are 220 varieties of perennials and hostas planted in multiple gardens on the property, as well as three water features.

The Leland avenue gardens were started 12 years ago when Linda Havertape moved into a house across the street from one house owned by Mary and Ron Potter and next to another house they own. When Linda began renovating her yard, Mary followed suit at her two houses. All three properties feature perennials and annuals with weeping cherry and variegated willow trees. Mary is drawn to roses and marigolds, while Linda favors daylilies, heucheras and allium.

Matthews has lived on Home Park Boulevard for 30 years and her backyard features more than 125 hosta varieties and numerous other shade plants and ferns. Whipping mulberry and contorted filbert trees add structure, and Matthews is creating a new island garden for the tour.

The George garden has evolved over time and includes more than 150 hosta varieties, an espaliered apple tree and a native wild plant area with may apples.

