Nikole Hannah-Jones 'The 1619 Project' to begin airing Thursday on Hulu

WATERLOO — From the opening shot of a new docuseries, Waterloo is a point of focus in New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ newest project.

“The 1619 Project” is a six-episode docuseries premiering Thursday on Hulu. Each episode is based on a chapter from the book of the same name.

Hannah-Jones, a Waterloo native, won a Pultizer Prize in commentary for a personal essay that opened the 1619 Project, a deep dive into the implications of the history of slavery. The New York Times Magazine project marked the 400th anniversary of the 1619 arrival of a ship which, for the first time on the continent, brought 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia. The book was published later based on the magazine’s work.

The project posits that 1619 is America’s true origin date, rather than the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the narrative, according to information from Hulu.

Hannah-Jones said after the project’s publication in 2019, she was contacted by several studios interested in putting the story on TV or film. The series is a Lionsgate production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. She is one of the executive producers and serves as a guide throughout each episode.

Hannah-Jones has worked on the series while remaining a New York Times correspondent. Since 2021, she has also been the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Washington, D.C.’s Howard University, a tenured faculty position. That same year, she founded the 1619 Freedom School, a Waterloo after-school program focused on students from low-income families behind in their literacy skills.

She said the potential reach of the docuseries was what drew her to pursuing the venture.

“I’m an old-school print reporter, and I understand the power of the media,” she said in a phone interview with the Courier. “You can reach so many more people through television, and you can tell the story in a different way.”

The series won’t be exactly like the book, she said. Every episode contains new, original reporting and real Americans who don’t appear in the book.

Also featured more: the city of Waterloo. Over three days last summer, Hannah-Jones and her team filmed in the city and talked to her family, who still live here.

“Waterloo and my family appear throughout the series to personalize the episode and create connective tissue,” she said. “Waterloo and my story is a constant throughout.”

Waterloo was also the start of her learning about 1619. Hannah-Jones said she was taught about the year at West High School in an elective African-American history course.

Earlier in her life, at age 11, she was published in The Courier, where she wrote a letter to the editor about Jesse Jackson’s presidential run and how he fared in Iowa’s primary.

“I thought about why he didn’t do well,” she said. “Well, because he was a Black man. And I predicted one day we would have a Black president.”

The docuseries’ six episodes are titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Capitalism,” “Music,” “Fear” and “Justice.”

Hannah-Jones is most excited for the last episode to air, saying it’s about reparations for descendants of American slavery.

“The fact you’re getting an hour on a major streaming service on reparations is pretty amazing to me,” she said.

Along with Hannah-Jones, the series was produced by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, editor of The 1619 Project and New York Times executive producer for film and TV; Kathlene Lingo, New York Times editorial director for film and TV; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

“I hope I do Waterloo proud,” Hannah-Jones said, noting she has the word “Waterloo” tattooed on her wrist. “I’m excited other people will learn about the place that raised me.”

