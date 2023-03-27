WATERLOO — Friends and family of Nikole Hannah-Jones filled the theater seats at Crossroads Cinema to see a special showing of her latest project.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from Waterloo held a private screening Friday evening of one of the episodes of her docuseries “The 1619 Project,” currently streaming on Hulu.

Every episode has some focus on Waterloo, including the episode shown Friday titled “Capitalism.”

“Waterloo is the city that capitalism built,” Hannah-Jones said in a question-and-answer session after the showing. “The reason that almost all of us are in the room is because someone in our family left a plantation in the south and came up to either work on the railroad or work in meatpacking plants or work at Deere to try to change the trajectory of their families’ lives.”

Part of the episode focused on a cousin of Hannah-Jones who works in Waterloo, as well as her late uncle. Hannah-Jones tells the story of her uncle and father — who worked at Rath Packing Company — and how drastically the hard labor affected them and ultimately her family.

“This episode is very personal to me. It really featured both the story of Waterloo — the story of hardworking people in Waterloo who are not able to get ahead even though they’ve worked really hard,” she said.

The second part of the episode focused on Amazon workers in New York and Alabama and their struggles to unionize. It juxtaposed the idea of slaves picking cotton and Amazon workers picking up items to ship.

It noted a majority of the people doing Amazon’s “grunt work” are Black or Latino, and they are met with harsh conditions such as standing long hours and working at maximum speed while receiving few benefits.

Hannah-Jones said this is the brutal side of capitalism.

“Our system of capitalism was built on the maximum exploitation of labor, which of course is the institution of chattel slavery,” she said. “So many of us work hard every day trying to get ahead, no matter what our race, and are unable to get ahead in this country because we were founded on a form of capitalism that would ensure that most of us will struggle in the United States.”

She said in Waterloo, “most people are struggling” no matter their race. She said in the U.S. there are more white people than Black people uninsured or on welfare, but because “we cannot get over racism” those issues will continue.

“If you make people believe that their enemies are not the elite who have all the power and the money, but other poor people who also happen to be of color, then you’re able to divide workers who should have a similar material interest from each other,” she said. “What we’re really arguing in (“The 1619 Project”) is yes, the legacy of slavery hurts Black people the most, but it actually hurts all of us.”

She encouraged people who may not agree with her to watch the series, or read the book of the same title, to form their own opinions.

“I think there’s something for everyone to learn from this,” she said. “You don’t have to agree with every single idea or argument we made, but I think anyone who watches this will come away with a deeper understanding of our country. I just think this really is the story of America, that this path is shaping all of our lives, not just Black folks.”

The six-part documentary is available on Hulu with a subscription.

