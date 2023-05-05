WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is inviting the community to the 2023 'Night at the Ballpark' fundraiser.

It will take place at the Waterloo Bucks home game at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Fundraising packages are $20 for children ages four to 17 and $30 for adults ages 18 and older. The package includes a T-shirt and a ticket to the June 16 game.

Packages must be purchased in advance at the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls by May 26. Tickets bought at the game will not benefit the Salvation Army.

For additional information, or to purchase ticket packages, visit The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, call (319) 235-9358, or email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.

