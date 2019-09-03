CALMAR— Northeast Iowa Community College’s Fall Fest is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on campus.
Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, inflatables, rides and carnival games for kids of all ages.
The evening’s events include the Lions Train, National Guard Rock Wall, inflatable rides for kids, dunk tank and more. Gundersen Health System’s new emergency medical helicopter will also make an appearance on campus from 5–6:15 p.m.
KVIK-FM will be there from 5 to 7 p.m. for the station’s 2019 Great Giveaway promotion. Fall Fest attendees may sign up during the event to qualify for prizes, including a new Polaris Ranger, a two-year lease of a Ford, Chevrolet or Ram pickup truck, a $4,000 credit toward a new roof from Jake’s Roofing and a $2,500 car care package.
The Fall Fest dinner will be pork loin/pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, bars, root beer and water.
Entertainment includes the stunt comedian and entertainer Wacky Chad.
Cost is by free-will donation. Tickets are available for purchase for 25 cents each, and most activities require only one or two tickets. The activities and meal will be located in the center of campus with parking available nearby.
NICC is hosting this event along with support from area businesses and organizations. For more information, go to www.nicc.edu/fallfest.
