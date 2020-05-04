NI Mask Makers seek help to produce more masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Northern Iowa Mask Makers from Cedar Valley Makers, a non-profit organization that runs the maker space in Waterloo, has produced 10,000 face masks using material donated by UNI and local sewing enthusiasts.

The protective gear has been donated to and used by local hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctor's offices, firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

They are now gearing up to produce another 10,000 masks and are fundraising to purchase thousands of yards of material from a fabric wholesaler for $3,000. Donations can be made at https://members.cedarvalleymakers.org/donate.

Local sewing enthusiasts who have a sewing machine can sign up to help at https://tinyurl.com/yaswmtw4. Volunteers will be allowed to keep 10% of the masks they produce for their own use and to personally distribute another 20% of the masks they produce to community members who are in a high risk group. The remaining 70% of production will be distributed by Cedar Valley Makers.