NI Mask Makers seek help to produce more masks

WATERLOO -- Northern Iowa Mask Makers from Cedar Valley Makers, a non-profit organization that runs the maker space in Waterloo, has produced 10,000 face masks using material donated by UNI and local sewing enthusiasts.
The protective gear has been donated to and used by local hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctor's offices, firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
They are now gearing up to produce another 10,000 masks and are fundraising to purchase thousands of yards of material from a fabric wholesaler for $3,000. Donations can be made at https://members.cedarvalleymakers.org/donate.
Local sewing enthusiasts who have a sewing machine can sign up to help at https://tinyurl.com/yaswmtw4. Volunteers will be allowed to keep 10% of the masks they produce for their own use and to personally distribute another 20% of the masks they produce to community members who are in a high risk group. The remaining 70% of production will be distributed by Cedar Valley Makers.
Local organizations who are in need of face shields or face masks may make requests by contacting Cedar Valley Makers at info@cedarvalleymakers.org.
Northern Iowa Mask Makers was founded by Melissa Sanders and Emily Hess. Using 3D printed parts and parts cut from plastic totes donated by Target, they initially produced 500 face shields. Using fabric donated by American Color Imaging in Cedar Falls, they made 62 washable reusable surgical gowns.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.