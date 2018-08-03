Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — The Sturgis Falls Celebration board of directors has announced next year’s theme is “Happy Trails” to mark the 44th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration June 28-30, 2019.

Original artwork is currently being accepted for the theme design. All amateur and professional artists are encouraged to submit their own original creation. Each artist may submit more than one design.

Design specifics can be found via the Sturgis Falls Celebration website — www.sturgisfalls.org.

An honorarium of $400 is awarded to the artist whose design is selected to promote the 2019 Celebration. The selected artwork will be featured on all promotional material for the Sturgis Falls Celebration including (but not limited to) programs, posters and T-shirts.

The Sturgis Falls Celebration committee will accept artwork at the Cedar Falls Tourism Office until 5 p.m. Nov. 26. Winner will be announced prior to Jan. 1.

