Next Medicare meeting scheduled

WATERLOO -- The next free monthly "Welcome to Medicare" seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is March 4 at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 & 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center,t 3421 W. Ninth St. Waterloo.

Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:

• Medicare Parts A and B benefits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)

• Medicare Advantage Plans

• Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Seating is limited so please reserve yours by calling (319) 272-7857 no later than Feb. 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0