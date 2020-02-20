Next Medicare meeting scheduled
0 comments

Next Medicare meeting scheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The next free monthly "Welcome to Medicare" seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is March 4 at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 & 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center,t 3421 W. Ninth St. Waterloo.

Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:

• Medicare Parts A and B benefits

• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)

• Medicare Advantage Plans

• Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Seating is limited so please reserve yours by calling (319) 272-7857 no later than Feb. 27.

Medicare logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News