Next Medicare meeting scheduled

WATERLOO -- The next free monthly "Welcome to Medicare" seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is March 4 at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 & 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center,t 3421 W. Ninth St. Waterloo.
Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:
• Medicare Parts A and B benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplemental Insurance
Seating is limited so please reserve yours by calling (319) 272-7857 no later than Feb. 27.