Next Home-Grown Jam is Sunday at Cedar Falls Community Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Sunday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.