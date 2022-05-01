 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Next Home-Grown Jam is May 8 at Cedar Falls Community Center

jam music
SHUTTERSTOCK

CEDAR FALLS -- Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. May 8 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Sunday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.

The event is free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

