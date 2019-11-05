IOWA CITY — A Hubbard boy, Skylar Hardee, 8, is the honorary Kid Captain for the Saturday Iowa Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin.
During a 16-week ultrasound, doctors gave Skylar Hardee’s parents a 1% chance their baby would survive after finding no amniotic fluid to protect him in his mother’s uterus. The couple went to four doctors in four cities before being referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Skylar was born prematurely at 32 weeks gestation and was diagnosed with VACTERL association, a rare disorder that affects multiple body systems. He spent his first 98 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, and since then has had more than 20 surgeries and other procedures.
Kid Captain is open to any current or former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patient 18 years of age or younger. All Kid Captains receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.
Skylar enjoys playing sports and wants to be a police officer. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/2019-skylar.
In its 11th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.
