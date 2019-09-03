{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Sherman Lundy, BMC Aggregates geologist, will present a program about dinosaurs Sept. 8 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve.

The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Interpretive Building.

Lundy will talk about dinosaurs’ environment, their interactions and their legacy. Sherm was a program presenter for 20 years at the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center in Bynum, Mont.

The series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on topics related to natural resources.

No registration is required for this hour-long event and there is no cost, but donations are welcome.

The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive.

