CEDAR FALLS — Most Cedar Valley residents don’t consider Des Moines a short drive away.

But what if someone told you they plan not to drive, but to run that distance — 100 miles? Most people would have doubts about the feasibility of such an endeavor.

Well, Paul Noble, a 22-year-old University of Northern Iowa journalism student, is taking it to the next tier. He actually completed that trek, from Cedar Falls to Des Moines, during spring break last month as part of his training regime for a much longer run few people would consider fathomable.

Beginning May 18, Noble, an ultra-distance runner, is planning to run from the United States-Mexico border at Brownsville, Texas — the southernmost point of the state — to Pilot Mound, Canada, a city 15 miles north of the U.S. border.

Along the way, he will run across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Noble is best known in Iowa for running across the Hawkeye state in three days, 22 hours, 49 minutes, 22 seconds in March 2022. That’s believed to be a record for the nearly 300-mile trek.

He’ll be running with accomplished ultra-distance runner Nikki Harvey, 48, of Birmingham, Alabama. They’ve run in a couple of the same races together, the first a 100-mile event a couple of years ago in Utah. They met through a mutual friend.

“If Paul sticks with running and continues to work hard, I think he has the potential to really be somebody great and will be somebody to watch,” said Harvey.

Harvey recalls when she first saw him in Utah, when Noble was just a “kid.” She’s a “kid at heart” and plans to embark on what will be the longest run to date for both of them.

Noble’s idea

Noble was embarking on the “Big Foot 200” mile trail run in the Cascade Mountains out west, and was texting with Harvey about the run when he pitched the idea of running from Cedar Falls to Canada. The discussion morphed into a trek from Nebraska, where Noble’s from, to Canada.

“For some reason, it turned into Mexico from Canada,” Noble recalled with a chuckle.

After Harvey realized “this Canada thing” had turned into a run from Mexico, she responded “Let’s do it.”

“I’m not one to say no,” said Harvey.

They’ll be running the 1,850 miles in what they hope will be 40 days, an average of 50 miles per day.

Family will be driving alongside them to assist and lend supplies. Noble admits some people might consider running the whole distance, but not him.

“That’s how it is with the ultra-distances, there’s going to be some walking in there, there will be some hiking in there, there will be some stopping at Casey’s and grabbing a pizza for 15 minutes,” he said.

A high school swimmer originally from Grand Island, Nebraska, a buddy introduced Noble to running. He had never run track or cross country competitively.

He liked running because of the challenges, adventures and people he encounters along the way. It’s become a part of who he is.

“That’s a misconception that a lot of people get wrong,” he said. “People think I’m like a talented runner. I went out (March 29) and ran 8:50 mile pace. I’m not going to be one of those guys who’s running 6:30 or is going to win your local cross country race. A lot of people could do what I’m about to do, if they wanted to put in the time.”

“If you want to get into long distance running, just start, and you don’t have to be a good runner. I remember being that kid in middle school finishing third to last in the race, it never really came naturally,” he added.

Long distance running takes discipline. He often runs seven times per week and tallies 80 to 100 miles. He’ll do some strength training, as well, and occasionally takes a day off, but uses his weekends to really tack on the miles.

The 140-pound man often ties back his long hair, puts on backward cap or head band, and can be seen with a running vest. He likes to turn his runs into explorations of the different towns.

“What mostly I’ve been doing is going on adventure runs. I’ll start in Cedar Falls, and then for example, one time, I went from Cedar Falls to Janesville, and then Janesville to Waverly, and then to Waverly to Denver – a 50 mile loop,” said Noble.

He’ll run for 90 to 120 minutes on weekdays in between his studies, down time with his girlfriend and working a job. But it will be hard to prepare for all aspects of the run, especially because of the Texas heat and having to train in the Iowa cold.

Noble says they may use the opportunity to raise funds for a good cause. But at the minimum, he hopes to show that almost anyone is capable of going the distance at a reasonable pace.

“There’s a ton of people who go from smoking cigarettes and being overweight to running 100 miles,” Noble said. “Sometimes, it takes a couple years to get there, but it’s not like a super-human feat like running a marathon in two hours and 15 minutes.”

