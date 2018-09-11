CEDAR FALLS — About 70 individuals, including University of Northern Iowa students and others, constructed 40 stools from recycled newspapers at a workshop Sunday.
The Courier donated 4,000 newspapers to Supplies on Hand, a student organization through the UNI education department that focuses on recycling and sustainability activities and projects.
The idea is to make recycling more “artistic and creative,” said Sohyun Meacham, assistant professor of literacy education in the UNI Department of Education.
This was the first DIY public project sponsored by the group, and “it was a great success,” appealing to creative, artistic and engineering-minded participants.
Newspapers were rolled, wadded and stacked to create the stools — some sturdier than others. Ropes were made from strips of old clothing and other materials, such as laminated tiles, wood panels and even sticks were incorporated into the design.
The idea grew out of a recent summer trip to Italy by 12 UNI students and two professors, including Meacham.
“There were artistic recycling centers all over Italy and Europe, and we were fascinated by that. Instead of being traditionally recycled, newspapers were used to create newspaper stools. They were neat looking, so the students did more research into different techniques and designs for making the stools,” she explained.
Supplies on Hand is primarily composed of elementary and secondary education majors.
“These kinds of projects can be taken into the classroom. It’s helpful for the students when they start their teaching careers, and away to engage other teachers with new ideas about sustainability and recycling,” Meacham added.
Supplies on Hand is interested in bringing their artistic recycling workshop to schools and community organizations. For more information, contact sohyun.meacham@uni.edu or call 273-2760.
