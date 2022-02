WATERLOO -- News/Talk 1540 KXEL has launched a simulcast of its AM radio signal on a new FM translator at FM 100.5 that mirrors the programming on AM 1540.

KXEL-AM went on the air on Jul. 14, 1942 as the first station in the U.S. to begin broadcasting with the maximum 50,000-watt clear channel signal. The station features five hours of locally-originated programming weekday mornings and serves as the flagship for UNI athletics broadcast and features national talk radio.