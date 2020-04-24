NewAldaya Lifescapes employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — A NewAldaya Lifescapes employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The retirement community announced the news Thursday to residents and on its Facebook page.

"We've been consistent with all guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health," said Millisa Tierney, chief executive officer, in dealing with the situation. "What we reported was one of our staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19."

She emphasized that there have been no positive cases of the illness among NewAldaya's residents.

However, the employee may have exposed residents to the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

"The staff member had direct contact with our residents," said the announcement. It went on to say that the person "is in self-isolation at home." The employee "will not return to work until they have completed the recommended isolation in accordance with public health guidance.

"Our health care staff is working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Black Hawk County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff," the announcement said.