New Young Artist Network Radio in Waterloo will showcase Hip Hop Literacy, community

WATERLOO -- Shuaib Meacham's Hip Hop Literacy students have learned how to write, perform and record their own music. Now, thanks to a new streaming radio station, they'll start to learn the business side of making and promoting music.
The Young Artists Radio Network will feature the songs of artists from Hip Hop Literacy in Waterloo and more, under the umbrella of recently-launched Radio Free Entertainment Network, based in Akron, Ohio.
Anyone around the world can listen live to the station at radiofreenetwork.com.
"Hopefully, it'll change that curriculum in a sense that students recognize we can do more than just make music," Meacham said. "OK, you have this music online -- how do you create an audience for this music?"
The partnership came about, Meacham said, after an old friend of his, attorney Warner Mendenhall of Akron, noticed the building where he worked had an unused, large radio antenna, and he had access to a computer server as well. Mendenhall envisioned the Radio Free Entertainment Network, and eventually secured funding to get it up and running.
The general manager of WMVU.org, Christavus Dominic, also of Akron, helped Mendenhall with licensing. Meacham then proposed the Young Artists Radio Network, which will be based in Waterloo, to showcase musical talents of young people.
"When I first came here (from Delaware), the whole idea of inviting students to record -- a lot of students couldn't understand that," Meacham said. "As we've had Hip Hop Literacy, they've been able to see their peers perform and record, and see themselves. But it needs to go bigger."
The station, he said, will not only showcase students' work, but introduce them to concepts like market research, event promotion and video production, with the help of partnerships with the Waterloo Career Center and the University of Northern Iowa business school.
That will provide students skills they can use when they grow up, regardless of whether they keep making music.
"If the kids learn how to promote their music through social media, there's not a business in the Cedar Valley who wouldn't want to use the same skills to promote and advertise for their business," he said.
The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 hasn't stopped students from writing music -- just as much or more than they did last summer, Meacham said. They've also put on a few performances, wearing gloves to pass the microphone and Hip Hop Literacy-branded face masks.
And though they aren't playing Hip Hop Literacy music 24/7 on the station yet, Meacham said that's the goal. And he said others not involved in Hip Hop Literacy are invited to submit music as well, calling it a community resource.
"I really hope it helps students think big," he said. "Don't think it can't happen in Waterloo, because it definitely can."
