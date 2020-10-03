New Young Artist Network Radio in Waterloo will showcase Hip Hop Literacy, community

"When I first came here (from Delaware), the whole idea of inviting students to record -- a lot of students couldn't understand that," Meacham said. "As we've had Hip Hop Literacy, they've been able to see their peers perform and record, and see themselves. But it needs to go bigger."

The station, he said, will not only showcase students' work, but introduce them to concepts like market research, event promotion and video production, with the help of partnerships with the Waterloo Career Center and the University of Northern Iowa business school.

That will provide students skills they can use when they grow up, regardless of whether they keep making music.

"If the kids learn how to promote their music through social media, there's not a business in the Cedar Valley who wouldn't want to use the same skills to promote and advertise for their business," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 hasn't stopped students from writing music -- just as much or more than they did last summer, Meacham said. They've also put on a few performances, wearing gloves to pass the microphone and Hip Hop Literacy-branded face masks.