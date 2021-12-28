New Years’s Eve concert with Maddie Poppe, wcfsymphony is on; after-party postponed

CEDAR FALLS -- The after-party has been postponed following New Year's Eve with Maddie Poppe concert. The 8 p.m. concert Friday with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will continue as planned in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

"The wcfsymphony is committed to sharing live music with the community. Our organization has closely monitored the situation with the Omicron variant and discussed the risks posed to our audience and musicians at the New Year’s Eve concert and after-party," said Richard Frevert, executive director.

Out of an abundance of caution, wcfsymphony has decided to postpone the after-concert party where adequate distancing would be challenged. The party will be rescheduled into 2022, he said.

At the concert, patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be available at the door for those that do not have them.

Patrons with questions may direct them to the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373 or by email at office@wcfsymphony.org. Up-to-date concert information is online at wcfsymphony.org. wcfsymphony will continue to monitor the situation with the Omicron variant in the coming days.

Tickets to the New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe concert may be purchased by visiting wcfsymphony.org or unitix.uni.edu.

New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe is sponsored by Buzz Anderson and Anderson Enterprises, The Gallagher Family Foundation, Angeleita Floyd and Scott Cawelti, Pooneh and Matt Glascock, Stephanie and William Clohesy, and Jim and Amy Coloff. Media sponsors are Iowa Public Radio, The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and 93.5 The Mix. Additional support is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

