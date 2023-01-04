New Year's babies born at Allen Hospital, MercyOne

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley hospitals rang in the New Year Sunday with the arrival of their first babies.

The birth of the metro area’s first baby in 2023 took place at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in the early hours on New Year’s Day. Alexis Toll and James Hampton of Cedar Falls welcomed son Colton James Hampton into the world at 4:42 a.m. Sunday.

He weighs 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Toll said “it was crazy to find out” that Colton was the first baby born here in the New Year. Her 7-year-old daughter, Aleah, “is super-excited to have a baby brother. He’s a happy, little contented baby,” she added.

They were discharged home early Monday.

The first baby for 2023 at MercyOne Northeast Iowa was born at 7:26 p.m. Sunday in the birth center in Waterloo. Taytem was welcomed by her parents, Matt and Bailey King of Waterloo.

They were surprised to be delivering MercyOne Northeast Iowa’s first baby of the New Year. “She’s our sixth,” said mom Bailey, who went into labor at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Taytem tips the scale at 6 pounds and 11 ounces and measures 20 inches.

While Taytem isn’t strictly a family name, Bailey said all their children’s names use letters from her maiden and husband’s names. They now have three girls and three boys.

