New Year’s hike at Cortright Wildlife Area

INDEPENDENCE -- A New Year's winter hike is planned Jan. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Road, in Independence.

The area is home to different habitats, including woodlands, wetlands and prairies. Hikers likely will see or notices of deere, woodpeckers, blue jays, fox, juncos and more.

Preregistration is required at www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ Participants will be required to wear masks.

