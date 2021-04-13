New Waverly business specializes in aesthetic skin treatments

WAVERLY — Botox treatments and other sorts of medical skin treatments sometimes get a bad reputation, Kerri VanEe says.
But the owner of a new business offering such services said that, combined with good skin care, they can do wonders for a person’s self esteem, treating things like acne scarring or wrinkles.
“I don’t see medical aesthetic treatments as vanity treatments. I see them as confidence treatments,” VanEe said. “When people feel their best and look their best, they show up differently.”
That’s why VanEe, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, opened her new downtown Waverly businesses, Essence Aesthetics and Health.
VanEe, who previously worked in orthopedic medicine at Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, said it was a natural next step.
“I think part of it was just being able to be independent and create my own type of atmosphere,” she said. “And treat people the way that I want to be able to treat them and care for them, and how they deserve to be treated and cared for.”
Botox and Dysport treatments are among the most popular since VanEe opened her doors March 1. The treatments temporarily reduce muscle activity to decrease muscle contractions that lead to wrinkles, but they can also be used under the arms for those who experience excessive sweating, she said.
Other popular offerings include dermaplaning, in which a specialized blade scrapes away the top layer of skin cells and fine hairs; and SkinPen microneedling, where the face is numbed and a handheld device creates “microscopic channels” to stimulate the body to produce collagen.
If you haven’t heard of these types of treatments, you’re not alone — there aren’t many places that offer those services in the area, VanEe said. That’s been one of her challenges.
“People just don’t know what medical aesthetics can offer,” she said. “I like to do a lot of education about what our skin does with time, and what we can do to maybe stop time or reverse time.”
She’s particularly interested in educating people on IV vitamin infusion therapy, which involves a 45-minute infusion of 500 ml. of fluids.
“If we take a good quality oral (vitamin) supplement, it can be absorbed 50 to 60%. Through IV, it’s 90% or more,” VanEe said.
Such treatments have popularized recently by celebrities from Adele to Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner, and online searches surface claims the treatments can cure hangovers, fight exhaustion and boost the immune system.
As with oral vitamins, any health claims made about IV vitamin infusion aren’t backed by the Food and Drug Administration. But at least one study has found people with certain conditions like cancer patients going through chemotherapy may benefit from such infusions.
VanEe called the treatments she offers a “journey,” and said she likes to couple them with quality skin care — she also sells her own skin care line — as well as a “holistic perspective” she says provides for better patient outcomes.
“If we’re talking about joint pain, are you inflammatory? Do we need to talk about weight loss? Are you eating things that are fueling that inflammation?” she said. “I like coupling inside and out for overall health and wellness.”
Essence is one of the featured business at an upcoming Ladies’ Night Out event put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Those who visit Essence will be entered into a drawing for a lip filler and hydrofacial, VanEe said.
“People have been very supportive,” VanEe said. “I just want to contribute to people’s overall health and wellness, and empower them to take care of themselves.”