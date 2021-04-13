New Waverly business specializes in aesthetic skin treatments

WAVERLY — Botox treatments and other sorts of medical skin treatments sometimes get a bad reputation, Kerri VanEe says.

But the owner of a new business offering such services said that, combined with good skin care, they can do wonders for a person’s self esteem, treating things like acne scarring or wrinkles.

“I don’t see medical aesthetic treatments as vanity treatments. I see them as confidence treatments,” VanEe said. “When people feel their best and look their best, they show up differently.”

That’s why VanEe, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, opened her new downtown Waverly businesses, Essence Aesthetics and Health.

VanEe, who previously worked in orthopedic medicine at Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, said it was a natural next step.

“I think part of it was just being able to be independent and create my own type of atmosphere,” she said. “And treat people the way that I want to be able to treat them and care for them, and how they deserve to be treated and cared for.”