WATERLOO -- The Board of Trustees of the Waterloo Public Library has named Nick Rossman as the new library director effective Jan. 1.
Nick Rossman began his career at the library as circulation manager in 2008, where he oversaw the implementation of the library’s new integrated library system and worked to adopt a number of innovative services and programs.
As library director, Rossman will work with the trustees and staff to fulfill the library’s mission of providing free access to education, information and recreation in a welcoming environment.
“The trustees of the Waterloo Public Library hold strong to the belief that a great public library is at the center of great community. We felt that Nick’s impressive work as the library’s interim director, coupled with his customer service and community engagement experience, made him the unanimous choice to lead the Waterloo Public Library,” said Board President Ivy Hagedorn, in a release. “Nick has the intelligence, leadership and management skills to be very successful in this position. With Nick at the helm, the library will continue to provide the resources and services Waterloo has grown to expect from its library, while being responsive to our community’s needs and positioning ourselves as a vibrant and active community center.”
Rossman has a master's degree in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a bachelor’s of arts in communication Studies from the University of Northern Iowa.
