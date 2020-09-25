New Waterloo police chief vows accountability

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The city’s first African-American police chief was sworn in in June as fractured relationships with law enforcement led to riots around the country.

But Joel Fitzgerald Sr. vowed to ensure his department will be accountable as it works to build trust with those they serve.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Fitzgerald said. “I know that is what you can expect from this police department. We will operate with a certain level of professionalism that will make not only you proud but will make you all want to work with us.”

The 49-year-old former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief comes to Waterloo after working as chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania. He replaces former chief Dan Trelka who retired in November.

Fitzgerald and many of his officers participated in a peaceful downtown Waterloo march protesting the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.