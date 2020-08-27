New Waterloo bookstore may be first Black-owned bookstore in Iowa

More than 30 years later, that dream is finally coming true for Collins as she readies the former Robins Surplus store, at 110 E. Fourth St., into The Soul Book Nook, which she thinks based on her research is the first black-owned book store in Iowa.

She hopes to open it in the next couple of weeks with the help of her five daughters, including Shalaya, whose artwork will decorate the space.

“It’s going to be a place where, when you walk into it, you’re gonna find the section that makes you feel like you belong,” Collins said.

By all accounts, it’s a difficult time to open an independent bookstore, in the age of online sales decimating retail book sellers and the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on social gatherings, which Collins says she hopes to cultivate in her shop.

But she’s planned for that, noting she’ll be taking reservations for groups to come in, and if she has live musicians or poets, they’ll be in an upstairs loft with a window open to ventilate the air.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth: It was day by day,” Collins said of deliberating whether to open a bookstore now. “This is what I believe: The Holy Spirit was giving me direction.”