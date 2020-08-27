New Waterloo book store may be first Black-owned bookstore in Iowa

WATERLOO -- Amber Collins credits her mother for her love of reading.
As a girl, Collins would hop a plane, train or bus from Waterloo to south-central Los Angeles to spend summers with her mom -- an avid reader, writer and poet who loved to send Collins books from her travels abroad.
"When I was little, she started to birth that love of reading and literacy," Collins said.
Part of that was taking her daughter to The Aquarian Bookshop, renowned in Los Angeles and elsewhere as "the citadel of black intellectualism on the West Coast," according to Salim Faraji, associate professor of Africana Studies at California State University-Dominguez Hills.
The shop, which historians believe was the longest continuously-Black-owned bookstore in the U.S., was transformative for the young Collins, who recalled meeting black authors and celebrities at the store in the late 1980s. (It shuttered not long after it burned down in the 1992 Los Angeles riots.)
"That was when I knew that I would one day own a book store," she said. "As I got older, that vision of what I would have in the book shop kept materializing."
More than 30 years later, that dream is finally coming true for Collins as she readies the former Robins Surplus store on East Fourth Street into The Soul Book Nook, which she thinks based on her research is the first black-owned book store in Iowa.
She hopes to open it in the next couple of weeks with the help of her five daughters, including Shalaya, whose artwork will decorate the space.
"It's going to be a place where, when you walk into it, you're gonna find the section that makes you feel like you belong," Collins said.
By all accounts, it's a difficult time to open an independent book store, in the ages of online sales decimating retail book sellers and the coronavirus pandemic's restrictions on social gatherings, which Collins says she hopes to cultivate in her shop.
But she's planned for that, noting she'll be taking reservations for groups to come in, and if she has live musicians or poets, they'll be in an upstairs loft with a window open to ventilate the air.
"I'm gonna tell you the truth: It was day by day," Collins said of deliberating whether to open a book store now. "This is what I believe: The Holy Spirit was giving me direction."
Alongside the myriad bookshelves, Collins will also be selling products from her wellness site, The Healing Source, and plans to offer book clubs, have featured authors and sell hot beverages for a full-fledged book store atmosphere.
"Physically coming to read a book, I believe, is fundamental to the well-being of a person's thoughts and minds and what they're feeling at the time," Collins said. "Come visit, come browse. ... This is community."
