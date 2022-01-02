New Wartburg College Chef Jami Dare returns to Cedar Valley from New Orleans

WARTBURG – Chef Jami Dare brought a plate of freshly baked cookies to her job interview at Wartburg College.

“That was a first,” recalled Marty Johnson, director of dining services at Wartburg College. “My mom baked them, so I can’t take credit for that,” said Dare.

What she can take credit for is building a resume of education, experience and accomplishments that impressed her interviewers and led to her appointment as the first female chef of dining services at the college. Dare arrived on campus just in time for her first major public function – preparing menus and dinners for Christmas with Wartburg.

“I was working with seasoned professionals who helped me, so it was a team effort,” Dare said, who is returning to the Cedar Valley after 20 years. There will be plenty of other special events, including preparing special menus for the Board of Regents, as well as a range of departmental functions and special events Dare will be involved in, but she’s particularly excited about feeding Wartburg students at Mensa, the college’s dining hall.

Hiring a professional chef is part of Wartburg’s strategic plan, Johnson said. “A part of the plan is how to educate students through food and culture. A Mensa demonstration kitchen is being completed on campus in the Centennial Hall remodel slated for completion in fall 2022.”

“I’m really excited to reach the students through food. You can bond and accomplish a lot through food,” said Dare. In addition to menu planning and other duties, the chef hopes to bolster vegetarian and vegan offerings, provide more selections for students with food allergies and add more international cuisine to the menu.

She’s also looking forward to cooking demonstrations. “I want to show students that made-from-scratch meals don’t have to be complicated and that even in a dorm, you can prepare food that is delicious and better for you than Ramen noodles,” Dare explained.

The chef grew up near Hudson and graduated in 1995 from Dike-New Hartford High School. She earned a degree in electronic communications from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 2001.

But cooking has always been her first love. “I get easily bored with jobs. Once I master something, I start looking around at other interesting things to try. But cooking has always been a source of joy. I enjoy experiencing and exploring international cuisines, baking and pastry,” Dare said. “I began to rethink my goals.”

She became a world traveler, which fed her desire to learn more about cooking techniques and the skills needed to become a professional chef. Eventually she landed in New Orleans were she enrolled in the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute.

Dare honed her skills at several New Orleans restaurants, including The Elysian Bar, Domenica and Commander’s Palace, the No. 1 restaurant in the Big Easy and where Emeril Lagasse was executive chef for many years. Owner Ti Martin is on the NOCHI board. She advised Dare and invited her to intern at Commander’s Palace.

“Jami was that student you dream of, with those bright, inquiring eyes. She had that intellectual curiosity that is a must. She wanted to know everything in the kitchen and in the classroom,” Martin said.

“Her hard work and talent put her at the top of her class in all the ways we measure and all the ways you can’t measure — the passion, the dedication, that above-and-beyond extra effort. Those things will pay off as much as her cooking ability. When Hurricane Ida hit, she was right there helping NOCHI feed hundreds of thousands of people. There she was, right in the thick of it, as usual. Sometimes the future stars are very easy to pick out. Jami sure was,” Martin said.

Dare and her husband, Donald, a retired Marine with 24 years in service and a native of the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, owned a successful bar and grill in New Orleans. Then the Dares were hit hard with a double whammy – a COVID-forced lockdown and Hurricane Zeta.

“We began wondering if we were wasting our lives,” Dare recalled. Then she learned about the opening at Wartburg College. “My dad lives in Waverly, so it seemed like the universe was giving us a sign. It was a blessing, so I applied for the job. Everyone was so gracious and kind.”

Martin is both proud and not the least bit surprised that Jami returned to Iowa as a college chef.

“She has put in the work. She has developed her natural leadership abilities. But Jami is just getting started. Y’all just watch,” Martin added.

