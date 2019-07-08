{{featured_button_text}}
070319ho-waverly-dog-path

A new walking path has been added to the Waverly dog park.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF WAVERLY

WAVERLY -- A new cement walking path has been installed in the large dog area of the Waverly dog park.

The walking path was made possible by a donation from Brian and Janadene Harvey. The path allows dog owners to get farther out into the large dog area to observe and engage with their dogs.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The city plans to reopen the large dog area by July 15, possibly sooner. Signs will be posted when the area is officially open.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments