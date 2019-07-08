WAVERLY -- A new cement walking path has been installed in the large dog area of the Waverly dog park.
The walking path was made possible by a donation from Brian and Janadene Harvey. The path allows dog owners to get farther out into the large dog area to observe and engage with their dogs.
The city plans to reopen the large dog area by July 15, possibly sooner. Signs will be posted when the area is officially open.
